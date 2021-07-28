Officers give emotional testimony at Capitol riot select committee hearing

Sign Up For Newsletters

Athletes to follow during the Olympic Games

13-year-old Olympian is one of youngest gold medal winners ever

Teen Lydia Jacoby nabs first U.S. women's swimming gold in Tokyo

Naomi Osaka beaten and is out of Tokyo Olympics

DACA recipient allowed to leave U.S. to compete in Olympics

U.S. star Simone Biles "frustrated" after pulling out of team finals

Top Olympic moments that happened off the playing field

U.S. sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from Shkreli

Biden says vaccine mandate for federal workers "under consideration"

Bob Odenkirk collapses on set of "Better Call Saul"

CDC says some vaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors again

Simone Biles pulls out of Olympic all-around competition

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On