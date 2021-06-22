Live

Pelosi announces she will create a select committee to investigate January 6 attack

By Rebecca Kaplan

/ CBS News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday to the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee that she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a source familiar with the meeting told CBS News. This comes after Senate Republicans last month blocked what had been considered a bipartisan effort to create an independent 9/11-style commission.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

