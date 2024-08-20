James Taylor apologizes after set at DNC opening night was canceled

Long lines for everyone to get into the DNC Long lines for everyone to get into the DNC 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Singer James Taylor took to social media to apologize to his fans after his performance at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention was canceled. The start of the convention was delayed on Monday, in part due to a breach of the outer security fence before the event started and also due to issues with buses dropping off delegates.

Taylor said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he was prepared to perform after a "great rehearsal" at the United Center, "but it became clear, as the evening unfolded, that there wouldn't be time for our 'You've Got a Friend' with cello and voices."

James Taylor rehearses before the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. Paul Sancya / AP

Long lines of people trying to get into the DNC wrapped around the United Center for blocks on Monday before the start of the night's speeches.

Security guards said a large protest outside the United Center was the main problem, as marchers made it difficult for delegates and other attendees to get to one of the two security checkpoints.

That meant thousands of delegates; and scores of volunteers, workers, and media from around the world had to line up and go through only one security site, delaying the start of the night's speeches.

On top of the delayed start, lengthy speeches on opening night delayed President Joe Biden's keynote address until around 10:30 p.m.

Taylor's set with Rickey Minor, Kenya Hathaway, and Mathew Johnson during prime time ended up being cut, and in his apology he suggested the enthusiastic atmosphere among the crowd contributed to the delays on stage.

"Maybe the organizers couldn't anticipate the wild response from the floor of the United Center," Taylor wrote. "Anyway, sorry to disappoint. But a great and inspirational, quintessentially American moment. We were honored to be there."