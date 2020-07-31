James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences

James Murdoch has resigned from News Corp, the parent company of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, citing disagreements over the company's editorial decisions.

In a resignation letter filed Friday afternoon, Murdoch said his departure "is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company's news outlets and certain other strategic decisions."



The youngest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, James had been on News Corp's board since 2013. He was CEO of 21st Century Fox until its sale last year to Disney.

James, 47, opened up recently about his disagreements with some famously conservative Murdoch family members.

"There are views I really disagree with on Fox," he told the New Yorker last year. His older brother, Lachlan, 49, has been running Fox Corporation, which owns Fox News, Fox Business and the Fox television network, since 2018.

In January, James and his wife, Kathryn, an activist, publicly rebuked News Corp's coverage of the wildfires in Australia, which played down the role of human-driven climate change.

In a statement provided to the Associated Press by a News Corp spokesman, Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch said: "We're grateful to James for his many years of service to the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.