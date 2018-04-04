Jack Nicklaus' grandson hits hole-in-one at The Masters Par 3 Tournament

One of the best moments every year from the Par 3 Tournament at the Masters is watching players let their children (and sometimes, grandchildren) hit tee shots and make putts on the final hole of play in the annual challenge.

Jack Nicklaus' family has, as you might expect, good golf genes. No further proof needed after watching his grandson, Gary, hit a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Tournament Wednesday, CBS Sports writes.

It was as smooth a shot as you can get with the perfect rollback into the hole. It was also the 15-year-old's first career ace. What a moment for the entire Nicklaus' family.

Relive the magic in the video posted on Twitter:

Watch Jack Nicklaus' grandson, Gary, ace the final hole of the 2018 Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/pk2FTqprwv — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2018

