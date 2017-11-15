Ivanka Trump: "There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children"

Ivanka Trump told the Associated Press she believes the women who have accused Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of pursuing them as teenagers, saying there's a "special place in hell for people who prey on children."

"There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children," the president's daughter told the AP, asked to weigh in on the Alabama scandal. "I've yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims' accounts."

The comments from the president's daughter and special assistant place Mr. Trump —who has yet to comment publicly on the Moore situation since returning from his Asia trip — in a difficult position politically. He ignored shouted questions from the press on Thursday. So far, the White House has said Moore should step aside if the allegations are true, but many Senate Republicans have dispensed with qualifiers and are simply urging Moore to drop his bid. Moore and his campaign have made it clear that isn't what he intends to do, with his team holding a press conference on Wednesday afternoon questioning the legitimacy of his signature in one of his accusers' high school yearbook. Moore has decried the allegations as fake news, and attempts to dismantle his campaign.

Moments after that press conference, AL.com published a story in which two more women accused Moore —one accused him of grabbing her inappropriately and the other said he asked her out when she was 17 years old and he was in his 30s.

Republicans are scrambling to figure out what to do about Moore, with the Alabama special Senate election against Democrat Doug Jones just a few weeks away. A write-in campaign could split the vote, giving Jones a win. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, has suggested Republicans should expel Moore from the Senate if he wins. The National Republican Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee have pulled their financial support from Moore's campaign.