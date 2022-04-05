Ivanka Trump set to appear before January 6 committee

Washington — Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and one of his top White House aides, is scheduled to appear Tuesday before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, two sources familiar with the matter tell CBS News.

Her planned appearance comes less than a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, appeared voluntarily before the committee for several hours. One of the committee's Democrats, Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, described his testimony as "really valuable" to help verify and substantiate events under investigation.

The committee first wrote to Ivanka Trump requesting her appearance in January, and has been negotiating her appearance since then. In the request, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi indicated the committee would like to ask Ivanka Trump about a phone conversation her father had with Vice President Mike Pence that morning while she was in the Oval Office.

In his letter, Thompson wrote that Keith Kellogg, Pence's national security adviser, was also present for the call, and told the committee he recalled the former president encouraging Pence to reject states' electoral votes during the joint session of Congress or delay the counting of votes.

Kellogg, according to Thompson's letter, testified that Ivanka Trump turned to him at the end of the call and said, "Mike Pence is a good man."

In his letter, Thompson also said the panel obtained testimony indicating White House staff sought Ivanka Trump's assistance several times "to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence" at the Capitol.

Thompson told CBS News on Monday evening that the committee is not currently seeking testimony from the former vice president.

"There's no effort on the part of the committee to get him to come in," he said. "We know that people broke into here wanting to hang him. We know that his security detail had to protect him in an undisclosed location in the Capitol. So there are a lot of things on that day we know. We know the people who tried to get him to change his mind, about the count and all of that. So what is it we need?"

Ivanka Trump's scheduled appearance comes as the House of Representatives is heading toward a vote on a resolution to hold former Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas to appear before the committee.