House January 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to speak with them

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking former President Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump to speak with them.

In a letter to Ivanka Trump requesting the interview, the committee chairman, Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, notes that she was with her father in the White House on January 6 and was present in the Oval Office during a phone conversation he had with Vice President Mike Pence that morning.

Thompson told reporters he expected the former president's oldest daughter to be called to meet with House investigators in the next day or two.

"You will anticipate the committee inviting some people to come talk to us," Thompson said.

Asked whether those requests would be made to lawmakers, Thompson said, "not lawmakers right now. Ivanka Trump."

Earlier this week, Thompson confirmed the committee had requested "certain data records" from Trump's son Eric Trump as well as Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"We are optimistic that more cooperation from witnesses will be coming" in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision Wednesday not to block the release of records from the Trump White House, which are held by the National Archives, to the committee.

