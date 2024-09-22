Israeli President Isaac Herzog says "we did not want this war"

Washington — Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Sunday that his country "did not want this war" with Hezbollah and ahead of Israel's attacks on Friday that killed a senior commander of the terrorist group, "it is assumed that they were planning an attack."

"We did not want this war," Herzog said Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. " We're not seeking war. This war was waged upon us by the proxies of the empire of evil of Iran, on Oct. 7 by Hamas, and on Oct. 8 by Hezbollah."

The comments come after Israel and Lebanon traded heavy fire overnight, following a string of attacks against Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terror group, in recent days. On Friday, an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut killed a top Hezbollah commander, Ibrahim Aqil, among others, in the deadliest targeting of the Lebanese capital since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. And earlier in the week, Hezbollah vowed retaliation after exploding devices killed dozens and wounded thousands. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Herzog said Sunday that "the world has to be with" Israel.

"This is the real watershed in the world," Herzog said. "The world has to stop this. The world has to be with us. And the world has to understand that we are fighting for the free world and we must bring our hostages back home as soon as possible. This is the biggest plight of humanity at this current stage."

Since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and Israel's offensive in Gaza, Hezbollah and Israel have regularly traded fire. But the attacks have largely been in less-populated parts of Lebanon.

Herzog said Israel has been in a "vicious cycle" with its adversaries since Oct. 7, urging that "we want to get out of this vicious cycle, and if we have no choice, then we're getting ready for escalation."

On a possible hostage deal, the Israeli president said they are not getting "any positive signs from Hamas" when it comes to returning the 101 people held by Hamas, including four Americans. But he said that the current crisis, which he called "boiling hot," presents an "opportunity to go forward and change this situation by finding the right exit and bringing the hostages back home."