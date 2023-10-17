Israeli mother recounts being held hostage by Hamas with her family, husband now missing

Israeli mother recounts being held hostage by Hamas with her family Israeli mother recounts being held hostage by Hamas with her family 02:22

NEW YORK - We're hearing from an Israeli family about the fight for their lives when they were taken hostage in their home in southern Israel.

One family member is still missing.

"They asked me to go to sleep, 'everyone is fine,' but I'm telling them I'm not going to sleep tonight until I know everyone is safe," said Moshe Lavi, showing CBS New York the text message exchanges between his family.

Lavi, a New York City resident, was just beginning his night on Oct. 7, when his sister alerted his family over text about the consistent air raid sirens going off on their kibbutz in Southern Israel.

"Eventually, my sister and brother-in-law, they stopped communicating with us," he said. "It's been almost eight hours."

Eight hours of silence. Eight hours of wondering the fate of his sister Lishay, brother-in-law Omri and two young nieces. Eight hours of not knowing the atrocities happening on the other side of the world. What seemed like a quiet, peaceful kibbutz, Nachal Oz was ransacked by Hamas terrorists. They destroyed homes, lives, innocence.

"They violently took my sister and brother-in-law sat them on the floor and then woke up my niece," said Lavi, "with a gun pointed to her face."

After Hamas broke into their home, Lishay says she and her family were brought to their neighbor's and were held hostage together.

"I can't explain it. You know, it's a nightmare, but it's more than a nightmare," said Lishay Miran. "In this time, they also film us on Facebook Live."

"Tortured them mentally, physically, whatever you can think of," said Lavi.

Omri was then separated from the group. He's been missing ever since and is believed to be in Gaza. Lishay remembers the last thing she told him when he was handcuffed away by Hamas.

"That I love him and that I'm waiting for him," she said. "Don't be a hero. We want you back."

Lishay and her two young children were eventually saved hours later by Israeli Defense Forces. The family compares the events that unfolded in front of them the worst nightmare of their lives.

"I always thought, I wonder how the other families of those who lost a loved one in wars, either held captive or lost their lives, feel. During this week, I've been processing that I'm now part of that," said Lavi.

