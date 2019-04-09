Israelis go to the polls in a close, crucial election

People across Israel headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in one of the country's tightest election races in years. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting to win his fifth term in office and if he succeeds, he will be on track to become Israel's longest-serving leader. But he faces a tough challenge from his own former military chief, Benny Gantz.

Voters, including the candidates themselves, cast ballots Tuesday in the race to determine the future of Israel, where the electorate is increasingly conservative, hawkish and religious, reports CBS News' Seth Doane. The election is being seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, who has practically put President Trump on the ballot with him.

"It shows the world that we have like a true democracy and that we can make a change here," voter Guy Ginton told CBS News, noting that it was a right, "a lot of the Middle East doesn't have."

Doane says that while there are 41 parties on the ballot, there's only one real decision: "yes" or "no" to Netanyahu who is seeking his fourth consecutive term while facing corruption allegations and stiff competition from his former army general.

Netanyahu has campaigned heavily on his closeness to President Trump.

"Netanyahu had eight years with Obama -- he survived Obama -- and then he won the lottery," veteran Israeli journalist and TV 13 political analyst Barak Ravid told Doane. "Trump is basically giving him everything he wants."

The U.S. has moved its embassy to Jerusalem and just last month recognized Israeli sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights. Throughout the campaign, Netanyahu has underlined those diplomatic coups.

We asked Netanyahu's chief rival, Benny Gantz, about that relationship with President Trump and America. He told us he believed the relationships between countries were stronger than those between individual leaders.