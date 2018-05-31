Is my Sears or Kmart closing? Check this list

Sears is closing an additional 72 stores this year, the retailer said on Thursday.

The closures are part of the chain's strategy to focus on its best-performing stores as it tries to stem years of losses. Its revenue plummeted more than 30 percent, Sears (SHLD) said, in a quarter the CEO admitted was "challenging."

The beleaguered department store chain has closed more than 100 stores in the first three months of the year, according to SEC documents.

Here are the locations whose closure was announced Thursday.

Kmart stores:

910 North China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA



9881 W 58Th Avenue, Arvada, CO



5400 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL



4303 Nawiliwili Road, Lihue, HI



2535 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA



5909 E State Street, Rockford, IL



4070 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA



215 North Central Avenue, Duluth, MN



24 34 Barbour Avenue, Passaic / Clifton, NJ



2100 Carlisle Avenue, Albuquerque, NM



1000 Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY



25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, NY



12350 N E Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR



1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, PA



5000 San Dario, Laredo, TX



Sears stores:

10001 N Metro Parkway West, Phoenix, AZ *



100 S Puente Hills Mall, City Industry, CA



7902 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, FL *



320 Towne Center Circle, Sanford, FL



2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E., Atlanta, GA †



1300 Southlake Mall, Morrow, GA †



2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA †



320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA *



#2 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, IL †



#2 Fox Valley Center, Aurora, IL †



6136 W Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL *



104 West White Oaks Mall, Springfield, IL †



2415 Sagamore Pkwy S, Lafayette, IN †



40 Muncie Mall, Muncie, IN †



6020 E 82Nd Street, Indianapolis, IN †



1781 Sw Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS



Alexandria Mall, Alexandria, LA *



Hwys 114 & 128, Peabody, MA



Eastfield Mall, Springfield, MA *



3191 S Linden Road, Flint, MI *



18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI †



14100 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI †



1212 S Airport Road W, Traverse City, MI *



Shingle Creek Crossing, Brooklyn Ctr, MN *



Miller Hill Mall, Duluth, MN *



250 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO



#1 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO



1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Hattiesburg, MS *



1515 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT *



2800 S Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND *



300 Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ †



2341 Rt 66, Ocean, NJ *



2501 Mt Holly Road, Burlington, NJ *



10000 Coors Bypass N.W., Albuquerque, NM *



3649 Erie Blvd E, De Witt / Syracuse, NY †



2400 Elida Road, Lima, OH *



17271 Southpark Center, Strongsville, OH †



300 S Hills Village, Pittsburgh / South Hills, PA *



1000 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh, PA



205 W Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC †



3101 N Main Street, Anderson, SC



3400 Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, SD *



2931 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville, TN †



2401 S Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX ^



1800 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX *



11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, Cedar Park, TX †



Golden Triangle Mall, Denton, TX ^



4502 S Steele Street, Tacoma, WA *



Legend:

^ Sears Auto Center closing early June 2018

* Auto Center closing late June 2018

† Auto Center closing late July 2018