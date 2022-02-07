IRS says it will scrap facial-recognition ID.me plan following backlash

The IRS on Monday said it will stop using face-recognition technology to authenticate taxpayers when they create online accounts. The decision comes amid a backlash from privacy advocates, taxpayers and lawmakers against the image-based system from verification company ID.me.

The IRS said the shift away from use of the facial-recognition technology will "occur over the coming weeks" to avoid disruptions during tax filing season, which is already facing a backlog of returns and paperwork. The plan had drawn criticism among civil liberties advocates and ordinary taxpayers over concerns that the system — which requires users to upload their ID and submit a selfie or video chat with an agent — could provide troves of personal information to hackers.

On Monday, four congressional Democrats wrote to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, urging the agency to pause its use of facial-recognition technology for taxpayers logging into their IRS.gov accounts, citing concerns about privacy, data security and access for people without internet access. They also cited a 2019 incident in which a government contractor's computer system was breached, exposing thousands of Americans' faces and license plates.

In its statement that it will move away from using third-party face-recognition technology, the IRS added that it will develop "an additional authentication process that does not involve facial recognition." It didn't specify what that process would include.

"The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in the statement. "Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition."

An IRS spokesperson previously told CBS MoneyWatch that the agency has wanted to strengthen its security systems, but has been stymied by a lack of Congressional funding for tech upgrades.

The agency announced its partnership with ID.me in November. But the arrangement received little scrutiny until January, when security researcher Brian Krebs documented the process of verifying his identity by uploading documents, trying to take a selfie and connecting to an agent via videochat.

As lawmakers and privacy experts expressed opposition to the plan, a U.S. Treasury Department official told CBS MoneyWatch that the agency was looking into alternatives.

Civil rights advocates have long pointed out that facial recognition is less accurate for people with darker skin tones. Critics also said that requiring taxpayers to use ID.me to access their IRS accounts could also disadvantage people who lack high-speed internet access and the ability to connect with an agent by video.

In a recent interview with CBS MoneyWatch, ID.me CEO Blake Hall said the company's technology is more inclusive than other identification options — many of which won't verify anyone who lacks a credit report, for instance — and more secure. The company has prevented in "tens of thousands" of cases, he said.

"What we're doing is simply the digital equivalent of what every American does to open up a bank account," Hall said.