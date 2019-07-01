Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal for the 1st time, but calls the move "reversible"

Tehran, Iran -- Iran said Monday that its enriched uranium stockpile had passed the 300-kilogram limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif confirmed the news, but a spokesman for his office left room for the remaining adherents to the agreement to try and salvage it, noting that the move announced on Monday was "reversible."

The global nuclear watchdog agency tasked with monitoring Iran's compliance with the agreement did not immediately confirm the breach, which would be Iran's first since the deal was implemented in October 2015.

"We are aware of the media reports related to Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium (LEU)," an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spokesman told the Reuters news agency. "Our inspectors are on the ground and they will report to headquarters as soon as the LEU stockpile has been verified."

Iran had recently quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium to be on pace to break one of the deal's terms, frustrated over President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. unilaterally out of the 2015 agreement and impose crippling new sanctions on Tehran.

Unidentified International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors (2nd-3rd L) and Iranian technicians disconnect the connections between twin cascades for 20 percent uranium production at the Natanz nuclear power plant in this Jan. 20, 2014 file photo, as Iran halted production of 20 percent enriched uranium, marking the coming into force of an interim deal with world powers on its disputed nuclear program. Getty

Iran has also vowed to begin enriching its stockpile of uranium to higher levels, closer to weapons grade, later this month if world powers fail to negotiate new terms for the nuclear accord. European countries opposed the U.S. withdrawal, but have repeatedly urged Iran to abide by the deal.

The unraveling of the landmark nuclear agreement comes amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf, where Iranian forces shot down a U.S. drone last month. The U.S. said the drone was in international airspace while Iran insisted it veered across its border.

The crisis stems from Mr. Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear accord and his policy of exerting "maximum pressure" on Iran with economic sanctions to try to force it to change its policies in the region. The policy thus far has only driven tensions higher.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that his country would not bow to foreign pressure, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Monday.

"Today, Iran has to stand against U.S. economic sanctions through domestic production and relying on national potentials," he said, without making any reference to the nuclear program.