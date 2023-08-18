We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Don't pass up a good opportunity to add value to your portfolio. Caspar Benson/Getty Images

It can be tough for investors to navigate uncertain economic landscapes, like the one we're experiencing now. In particular, stubborn inflation is devaluing purchasing power, and other issues, like market fluctuations and ongoing geopolitical tensions, are creating a tough investing climate.

In turn, investors have been looking for ways to protect and grow their wealth. That has led many to turn to gold investing. This type of precious metal has long been a compelling option because it offers a number of unique benefits — like helping to offset risk from other investments and hedging against inflation.

As such, investing in gold could make more sense than ever right now, no matter what your overall investment strategy entails.

Investing in gold makes sense now. Here's why

Right now is a great time to add gold to your investment portfolio. Here are a few reasons why.

Gold prices are falling

This week, gold prices fell to a five-month low, dropping to below $1,900 per ounce. While the recent decline in gold prices might seem concerning, this is actually a potential buying opportunity to take advantage of.

Compared to other investments, gold is a pretty safe bet. Gold prices were rising earlier this year, and while prices may fluctuate in the short term, the temporary downturns often precede periods of growth. And, even with the recent price drop, the spot price of gold is up overall compared to last year. For comparison's sake, gold prices were below $1,700 this time in 2022.

By entering the market during a price dip, you can potentially position yourself to reap the benefits when prices inevitably rebound. And the long-term upward trajectory of gold prices underscores its value as a store of wealth, making it a smart bet for your portfolio.

Inflation remains high

Persistent inflation is a major concern for investors because it erodes their purchasing power. But as the purchasing power of fiat currencies erodes, tangible assets like gold tend to shine brighter.

That's because gold's status as a hedge against inflation has been validated through various economic cycles. When inflation rates surge, the relative value of gold tends to increase, providing a shield against the erosive effects of rising prices.

By allocating a portion of your portfolio to gold, you can help mitigate the impact of inflation and maintain your purchasing power.

Portfolio diversification is crucial right now

Diversification is a fundamental principle of a sound investment strategy in any economic climate, but is especially important when there are numerous factors impacting the economy. A well-diversified portfolio spreads risk across various asset classes, reducing the potential negative impact of a single asset's poor performance.

Gold also offers a unique dimension to diversification, as its price movements often exhibit low correlation with other traditional investments, such as stocks and bonds. This means that when other asset classes falter, the value of gold may remain stable or even appreciate, providing a counterbalance to market volatility.

The economy is unpredictable

The global economy is an intricate web of factors that can trigger unforeseen shocks. Political tensions, trade disputes and other unpredictable events can quickly disrupt financial markets — and we're experiencing many of these events right now.

In turn, gold's historical role as a safe haven asset is particularly relevant in the midst of the current economic uncertainty. During market turmoil, gold can serve as a form of protection for your money.

Plus, other investors tend to turn to gold when the economy is unpredictable. And, the increased demand and subsequent price appreciation can offer big benefits to you.

The bottom line

Gold investing holds undeniable appeal in the current financial landscape. Despite short-term price fluctuations, its historical resilience, ability to hedge against inflation, role in portfolio diversification and status as a safe haven asset make it a compelling choice for investors seeking stability and growth. By incorporating gold into a well-rounded investment strategy, you can harness its unique attributes to fortify your financial well-being in this — or nearly any — economic climate.