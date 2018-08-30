Pressure leak detected aboard the International Space Station

A "minute pressure leak" was detected aboard the International Space Station Wednesday evening. NASA said in a status update that the lab's six-member crew is in no danger as troubleshooting continues.

The agency's post indicates the leak is located in the Russian segment of the station, and social media posts based on monitored air-to-ground transmissions indicate it may be in the Soyuz MS-09 ferry ship docked at the Rassvet module.

The Soyuz MS-09 carried Sergey Prokopyev, German astronaut Alexander Gerst, and NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor into orbit June 6.

"Program officials and flight controllers are continuing to monitor the situation as the crew works through its troubleshooting procedures," NASA said.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has not released an update.

This is a developing story and will be updated.