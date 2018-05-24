Top congressmen meet with intelligence officials about FBI source

Top intelligence and justice officials are meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Rep. Devin Nunes, Rep. Trey Gowdy and White House chief of staff John Kelly Thursday afternoon, as some conservatives in Congress demand more information about the FBI's use of an informant to interact with members of his presidential campaign.

The Republican members-only nature of the meeting was criticized by some over fears it could be politicized, but last minute, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced that Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, will also be attending the meetings at the Justice Department Thursday.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats will discuss the confidential FBI source who spoke with the Trump campaign about Russian interference in the election. Mr. Trump has taken to calling the use of the informant "SPYGATE," and for days now has criticized FBI leadership over the incident.