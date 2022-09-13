Inflation slowed again in August, with consumer prices rising 8.3%

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals another interest rate hike could be coming

Inflation slowed for a second month in August, with consumer prices increasing 0.1% since July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset falling gasoline costs. The increase is lower than the previous month but higher than economists had expected, showing prices remain uncomfortably high.

Core CPI, which discounts volatile food and fuel prices, rose 6.3%.

Consumers are expecting costs to fall further as the year continues. A survey from the New York Fed on Monday showed consumers expect no increase in home prices in 2023, consistent with predictions from Goldman Sachs that home prices would flatline.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue hiking its benchmark interest rate when it meets later this month. The central bank has raised the federal funds rate four times this year in a move to slow the economy and arrest spiraling inflation. Economists predict another hike of 0.75 percentage points at the Fed's September meeting.

