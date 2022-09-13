Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Inflation slowed again in August, with consumer prices rising 8.3%

By Irina Ivanova

/ MoneyWatch

Fed chair signals another rate hike could be coming
Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals another interest rate hike could be coming 04:32

Inflation slowed for a second month in August, with consumer prices increasing 0.1% since July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset falling gasoline costs. The increase is lower than the previous month but higher than economists had expected, showing prices remain uncomfortably high.

Core CPI, which discounts volatile food and fuel prices, rose 6.3%.

Consumers are expecting costs to fall further as the year continues. A survey from the New York Fed on Monday showed consumers expect no increase in home prices in 2023, consistent with predictions from Goldman Sachs that home prices would flatline

At the same time, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue hiking its benchmark interest rate when it meets later this month. The central bank has raised the federal funds rate four times this year in a move to slow the economy and arrest spiraling inflation. Economists predict another hike of 0.75 percentage points at the Fed's September meeting.

This is a developing story.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 8:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.