Lion Air plane crash: Cockpit voice recorder of doomed jet found, official says

Jakarta, Indonesia — An Indonesian official says the cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found. Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters Monday that the National Transportation Safety Committee had informed the ministry about the discovery.

He said human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.

"We got confirmation this morning from the National Transportation Safety Committee's chairman," Djamaluddin said.

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

The Reuters news agency points out the cockpit voice recorder is one of two so-called black boxes crucial to the investigation of the plane crash.

The cockpit data recorder was recovered within days and showed that the jet's airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights.

The Lion Air crash was the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people died on a Garuda flight near Medan. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing all 162 on board.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia's youngest airlines but has grown rapidly, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations. It has been expanding aggressively in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing region of more than 600 million people.

