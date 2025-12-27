Spanish women's soccer coach, 3 children missing after boat sinks near Komodo Island in Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers searched for a Spanish soccer coach and three of his children on Saturday after a tour boat carrying 11 people sank overnight in a popular destination within Komodo National Park, officials said.

The boat carrying the family of six, four crew members and a local guide went down on Friday evening after suffering engine failure on a trip from Komodo Island to Padar Island, said Fathur Rahman, who heads the Maumere Search and Rescue Office.

He said three people were rescued by a passing vessel, and four others were picked up by a search and rescue team. The survivors included the Spanish mother and one daughter. The father, two sons and another daughter were missing, he said.

In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, rescuers examine the waters where debris believed to be from a tour boat that sank was found, near Padar Island within Komodo National Park, Indonesia. BASARNAS via AP

The Spanish soccer club Valencia said that a coach for its women's reserve team, Fernando Martín, and three of his children were among the victims. In a statement on X, Valencia CF expressed condolences, saying their deaths were confirmed by local authorities. Real Madrid CF also offered condolences on the death of Martin, 44, and his three children.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its horror, and extends its condolences and deepest affection to his wife, Andrea, and his daughter, Mar, at this incredibly difficult time," the club said in a statement. "Likewise, we send our condolences to all of his family and loved ones, and the whole Valencia family."

According to Real Madrid, the three children's ages were 12, 10 and 9.

Rahman said the search was suspended Saturday evening because of bad weather and poor visibility and will resume early Sunday.

"Our teams have been combing the northern waters of Padar Island until dusk," Rahman said. "We are determined to find the victims."

Komodo National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its rugged landscapes, pristine beaches and the endangered Komodo dragon. The park attracts thousands of visitors for diving, trekking and wildlife tours.

In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, rescuers examine debris believed to be from a tour boat that sank near Padar Island within Komodo National Park, Indonesia. BASARNAS via AP

The survivors were treated at the port office in Labuan Bajo city, as strong waves up to 8.2 feet high and darkness hampered emergency responders overnight, Rahman said.

The search involved multiple rescue units in inflatable boats, a navy vessel with diving equipment and a rescue ship, with the assistance of local fishermen and residents. It was centered on a 5-nautical-mile radius of the sinking site, where rescuers found the boat debris, Rahman said.

Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, where boats are a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.