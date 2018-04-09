Indictment accuses Backpage founders of aiding prostitution

PHOENIX -- The founders of Backpage.com and five others at the classified site have been indicted on federal charges in what authorities say was a scheme to facilitate prostitution by running ads for sexual services and hiding their revenues. An indictment unsealed Monday alleges that Backpage.com on some occasions had helped customers edit their ads so they would stay within legal limits while still encouraging commercial sex.

Website founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin are charged with facilitating prostitution and money laundering.

Backpage.com lets users create posts to sell items, seek roommates, participate in forums, list upcoming events or post job openings. It is also known for listings adult escorts and other sexual services, and authorities say advertising related to those services has been extremely lucrative.

The recently-unsealed indictment, filed last month in the U.S. District Court in Arizona, says Lacey, Larkin, and the five other defendants have attempted to make it appear as if the ads for sexual services on the site were lawful, but called that a "fiction designed to conceal the true nature of Backpage's ads and customers."

"Indeed, the Backpage defendants have admitted -- in internal company documents and in private meetings -- that they knew the overwhelming majority of the website's ads involve prostitution," the indictment reads.

Larry Kazan, who represents Lacey, didn't return a call seeking comment. There is no listing for Larkin's attorney.

Federal law enforcement authorities seized the online classified site and its affiliated websites on Friday. A notice that appeared Friday afternoon at Backpage.com said the websites were seized as part of an enforcement action by the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service. The notice doesn't characterize or provide any details on the nature of the enforcement action.

CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO reports that the FBI also confirmed Friday that agents raided Lacey's home in Sedona, Arizona.

Lacey and Larkin already facing state money laundering charges in California. State prosecutors there have said they illegally funneled money through multiple companies and created various websites to get around banks that refused to process transactions. They have pleaded not guilty.