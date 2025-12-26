Watch CBS News
Broadway actress Imani Smith stabbed to death in New Jersey, police say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Broadway actress Imani Smith has been found dead in Middlesex County, New Jersey. 

Smith previously played Young Nala in "The Lion King" on Broadway.   

Edison Police were called to a reported stabbing Sunday at a home on Grove Avenue. Smith was found inside with multiple stab wounds. 

She was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Online tributes to Smith have been appearing, including one on Playbill.com

Jordan Jackson-Small, 35, of Edison, is facing several charges, including first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. Edison Police said the two knew each other and "it was not a random act of violence." 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

