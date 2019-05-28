IHOP teases another name change after last year's "IHOb" stunt

About a year after IHOP faked a name change in a publicity stunt, the International House of Pancakes is at it again. The company teased yet another change on Tuesday, asking its Twitter followers: "What could the P be? Find out June 3."

Last year, the company said it would be changing its name to IHOb, in an attempt to promote to its burgers. But they later admitted it was just a stunt to promote a new line of burgers.

Now, it appears the company is hinting at a new meaning behind the "P."

What could the P be? Find out June 3. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/fARA5GmQj1 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 27, 2019

Some fans believe the "P" could stand for pizza. IHOP recently introduced a pancake-pizza mashup named "Pancizza" for February's National Pizza Day. The promotion, which was available in select cities for one day, came in three flavors: Original Buttermilk, Bacon and Cheddar and Cupcake.

Some Twitter users joked it could stand for photosynthesis or even people.

One user suggested a combination of both stunts: pancakes on burgers, to which the brand responded, "Probably not… but definitely not definitely not."

In a separate video posted to Twitter, IHOP said: "Last year, the Internet had a lot to say about IHOb. Well, we heard you. Stay tuned."