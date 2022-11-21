Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

11/20/2022: The Most Dangerous Place in the World, The Panini Sticker Phenomenon, Wild Horses
11/20/2022: The Most Dangerous Place in the World, The Panini Sticker Phenomenon, Wild Horses 42:59

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

International Atomic Energy Agency head on preventing nuclear disaster

Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia may be world’s most dangerous place right now | 60 Minutes 13:14

Panini stickers: Soccer's billion-dollar equivalent to baseball cards

Panini Stickers: The billion-dollar industry for collectible soccer stickers | 60 Minutes 13:31

The Wyoming Honor Farm: Transforming men and mustangs

The Wyoming Honor Farm: A state prison rehabilitating inmates by training wild horses | 60 Minutes 13:14

When 60 Minutes interviews nuclear watchdogs

Preparing to search Iraq for WMD (2002) | 60 Minutes Archive 12:48

Panini dispels the notion that fewer World Cup stars are printed

Panini’s missing sticker service helps World Cup collectors complete their albums | 60 Minutes 04:46

An update on NASA's plans to go back to the moon

An update on NASA's plans to go back to the moon | 60 Minutes 01:11


First published on November 21, 2022 / 10:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

