An update on NASA's plans to go back to the moon

By Bill Whitaker

/ CBS News

Now an update on a story we first reported in March 2021 on NASA's plans to go "Back to the Moon." 

After months of delays, this past Wednesday, Artemis 1, NASA's new moon rocket, carrying an unmanned Orion crew capsule, rose into Florida's night sky.

One change from the Apollo days of the 1970's, is that Artemis is being led largely by women. Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson told us NASA plans its next moon launch – Artemis II - in 2024, this time with a crew on board. It will be followed by Artemis III, where, Blackwell-Thompson said, "we will go to the surface of the moon."

