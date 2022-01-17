Live

Watch CBSN Live

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

1/16/2022: The Betrayal, Chris Stapleton
1/16/2022: The Betrayal, Chris Stapleton 43:40

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Investigating who betrayed Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis

Who betrayed Anne Frank and her family? 27:36

"I'm good at being me on guitar": Chris Stapleton on his life and career

Chris Stapleton: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:22

Anne Frank's betrayal: Investigating other suspects

Other suspects in Anne Frank’s betrayal 04:41

Inside the recording studio with Chris Stapleton and producer Dave Cobb

The trio behind Chris Stapleton’s unique so... 01:49



Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on January 17, 2022 / 9:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.