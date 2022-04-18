Watch CBS News

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

4/17/2022: Shields Up, Running Volkswagen, eVTOLs
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Shields Up: U.S. officials preparing for potential Russian cyberattacks

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess on electric cars, the war in Ukraine, and recapturing the American car market

eVTOL: The flying vehicles that may be the future of transportation

Anderson Cooper flies in an eVTOL

Dark days during a sacred time

Dark days during a sacred time 01:05


