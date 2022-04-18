ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Shields Up: U.S. officials preparing for potential Russian cyberattacks
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess on electric cars, the war in Ukraine, and recapturing the American car market
eVTOL: The flying vehicles that may be the future of transportation
Anderson Cooper flies in an eVTOL
Russian hacking group compromised U.S. power companies
Dark days during a sacred time
