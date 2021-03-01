ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

The efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations; Never-before-seen video of the attack on Al Asad Airbase; And, Colson Whitehead speaks with 60 Minutes.

How the United States plans to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations

Inside the attack that almost sent the U.S. to war with Iran

Colson Whitehead: The only writer to win fiction Pulitzers for consecutive works speaks with 60 Minutes

The toll of an Iranian ballistic missile attack

Who would live and who would die: The inside story of the Iranian attack on Al Asad Airbase

A tragic milestone: 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19

