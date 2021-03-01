Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
The efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations; Never-before-seen video of the attack on Al Asad Airbase; And, Colson Whitehead speaks with 60 Minutes.
How the United States plans to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations
Inside the attack that almost sent the U.S. to war with Iran
Colson Whitehead: The only writer to win fiction Pulitzers for consecutive works speaks with 60 Minutes
The toll of an Iranian ballistic missile attack
Who would live and who would die: The inside story of the Iranian attack on Al Asad Airbase
A tragic milestone: 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19
© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.