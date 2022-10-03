ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska on Russia's war, educating Ukraine's children and her country's future
Residents of California town say U.S. Forest Service let Caldor Fire get out of control
Siya Kolisi: The first Black captain of the Springboks, South Africa's national rugby team
The toll of Russia's war on the children of Ukraine
A rugby captain's quest to bring change to South Africa
Hurricane Ian's path of destruction
