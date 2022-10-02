Watch CBS News
Hurricane Ian's path of destruction

By Lesley Stahl

Hurricane Ian exploded into southwest Florida Wednesday carving a trail of death and devastation across the state before slamming the Carolinas this weekend.

Ian's 150 mile-an-hour winds and 12-foot storm surge flattened parts of Fort Myers and the surrounding area. It will be days before authorities know the cost in lives and property – Florida insurance claims could be close to 50 billion dollars.

Fueled by water temperatures two degrees above average in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian became what the National Hurricane Center calls "a rapidly intensifying storm." 

Hurricanes are not more frequent today, but frequently more severe. And the hurricane season is far from over.

