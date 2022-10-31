Watch CBS News
60 Minutes Overtime

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

10/30/2022: Belief in the Ballot, Pathogen X, David Sedaris
10/30/2022: Belief in the Ballot, Pathogen X, David Sedaris 43:09

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Belief in the Ballot: Republicans in Arizona running on claims of election fraud

Election deniers running for office and allegations about 2020 | 60 Minutes 13:30

Virus hunters searching for new pathogens to help prevent another pandemic

Searching for the next deadly virus, before it ignites another pandemic | 60 Minutes 13:27

David Sedaris on finding a story anywhere and everywhere

David Sedaris: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:02

Two Arizona Republicans on their fight for election facts

Arizona official says election deniers are "playing with our democracy" | 60 Minutes 03:07

Speaking to gorillas in the Impenetrable Forest

Speaking to gorillas in the Impenetrable Forest | 60 Minutes 05:25

An update on "Ballet in Exile"

An update on "Ballet in Exile" | 60 Minutes 01:12


First published on October 31, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.