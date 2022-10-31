ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Belief in the Ballot: Republicans in Arizona running on claims of election fraud
Virus hunters searching for new pathogens to help prevent another pandemic
David Sedaris on finding a story anywhere and everywhere
Two Arizona Republicans on their fight for election facts
Speaking to gorillas in the Impenetrable Forest
An update on "Ballet in Exile"
