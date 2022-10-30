An update on "Ballet in Exile" | 60 Minutes

Tonight, an update on a story from last May, "Ballet In Exile."

That's when we met ballet artists, both Russian and Ukrainian, who fled the war to pursue their art overseas, some Ukrainians out of necessity, some Russians out of protest, like the Bolshoi's Olga Smirnova.

"I had to leave everything. Like, my home, my theater, my repertoire, my partners, my parents, sister, brother, everything. But I don't have regrets," Smirnova told 60 Minutes in the report. "Because at least I can be honest with myself."

American philanthropist Howard Buffett, son of Warren Buffett, and once the focus of a 60 Minutes profile, was watching. His foundation has granted more than a million dollars to help support the exiled Ukrainian dancers.