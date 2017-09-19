Monster Hurricane Maria approaches Puerto Rico weeks after Irma

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Just two weeks after Hurricane Irma sideswiped San Juan, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello walked through the streets, making sure no one was taking any chances.

"Please let us help you," Rossello told one family.



Irma knocked out power in Guaynabo and 70 percent of the rest of the island, including the home of 68-year old Hector Pena-Gomez. He's bedridden with Parkinson's disease.

CBS News

"We're going to do our best to take you to a safe place," Rossello told Pena-Gomez.

The fear in Puerto Rico now is fueled by Maria's wallop of Dominica and Guadeloupe just before midnight -- causing severe flooding and leaving at least one dead.

Tortola is bracing for the worst. Where can you take shelter on an island where almost every building was damaged and the roofs ripped off? Storm debris from Irma could be turned into potential lethal missiles as Maria's winds pick up.

CBS News

In Puerto Rico, food is being rationed. There are lines to buy fuel and to get into shelters.

Yanieka Valderrama is heading for shelter after her generator broke. Her daughter cannot sleep in the insufferable heat as the monster hurricane approaches.

Most places were boarded up Tuesday night as the wind picked up. The last time a Category 5 hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico was 90 years ago. Maria is expected to hit Wednesday morning -- early.