Hurricane Helene and Milton relief benefit airing on CBS, CMT

A benefit raising money for relief efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton will be broadcast Saturday night on CBS and CMT, two divisions of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News. The hourlong "United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief" will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and it will also be streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime, Paramount Global and United Way announced Wednesday.

The benefit will feature performances from Clay Aiken, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Janson, Jonathan McReynolds, Carly Pearce and Brittney Spencer.

The Backstreet Boys, Billy Bob Thornton, Billy Burke, Blake Shelton, Cedric The Entertainer, Cody Alan, Jackson Dean, JB SMOOVE, Kelsea Ballerini, Max Thieriot, "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson, "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, Taye Diggs and the Zac Brown Band will also make appearances during the show.

Brittney Spencer performs at Brooklyn Paramount on Oct. 13, 2024, in New York City. Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

The benefit aims to raise money for relief and recovery efforts following the back-to-back storms that wreaked havoc in the Southeast in September and October and killed scores of people.

While Milton raked across the Florida peninsula in early October, Helene moved deep inland after it made landfall in late September, causing catastrophic flooding in North Carolina.

"Paramount Global and its brands are proud to collaborate with United Way Worldwide on the 'United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief' in reaching audiences across the U.S. to help those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton," Melissa C. Potter, executive director of Content for Change at Paramount Global and a United Way Worldwide board of trustees member, said in a statement.

"I have seen firsthand how United Way rallies local leaders, cross-sector partners and the community to aid people during times of crisis, and the resources raised by this benefit event will help those in need to recover and rebuild," Potter said.

The benefit was taped Monday and Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.