Hurricane Barbara pushing across Pacific as powerful Category 4 storm

Hurricane Barbara was pushing across the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday, but it was very far from land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph early Wednesday and may have reached its peak intensity.

Barbara's maximum sustained winds were just under the 157 mph threshold for a Category 5 storm. The storm was located about 1,995 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.

It was about 1,175 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. The forecast track carries the storm roughly in the direction of Hawaii, but it's expected to dissipate over the weekend before reaching those longitudes.

Gradual weakening was expected Wednesday followed by faster weakening Thursday and Friday. Barbara was forecast to weaken to a tropical storm Friday.

A map shows the projected path of Hurricane Barbara as of 5 a.m. ET July 3, 2019.
A map shows the projected path of Hurricane Barbara as of 5 a.m. ET July 3, 2019. National Weather Service

