Hugh Hefner’s death: Celebs, former Playmates weigh in

Reaction to the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has been pouring in.

Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, died of natural causes at his home surrounded by family Wednesday night, Playboy said in a statement.

CBS Los Angeles pointed to several comments.

Among them:

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oL3lKLZRQ5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 28, 2017

Also:

And:

A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017

Among others:

-- "Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever." - former Hefner girlfriend and Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson, in a statement.

-- "RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud." - television personality and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy, on Twitter.

-- "RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo" - reality star Kim Kardashian, on Twitter.

-- "I had a number of great conversations ... with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!" - actor Rob Lowe, on Twitter.

-- "We've lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner." - writer-producer Norman Lear, on Twitter.

-- "thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness" - actress-model Carmen Electra on Instagram.

-- "One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner." - singer Nancy Sinatra, on Twitter.

-- "Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef." - broadcaster Larry King, on Twitter.

-- "Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions." - actress and former Playboy model Donna D'Errico, on Twitter.

-- "when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered" - singer Aubrey O'Day, on Twitter.