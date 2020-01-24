Huey Lewis talks hearing loss and the end of his singing career

Suffering from a disease that causes debilitating hearing loss, Grammy-winner Huey Lewis says he is unable to sing or perform, and that his upcoming album, "Weather," might be his last, in an interview with John Blackstone for "CBS Sunday Morning" to be broadcast January 26.

Lewis, the frontman for Huey Lewis and The News (known for such hits as "The Power of Love," "If This Is It," and "The Heart of Rock & Roll"), has been battling Meniere's Disease for two years. He tells Blackstone he lost his hearing in his right ear, and then during a performance in Dallas on January 27, 2018, the symptoms became debilitating.

"And I went on stage and it was horrible," Lewis said. "It was just unbelievable. Couldn't hear a thing. Sang out of tune. Had the worst night of my life."

"And he was a whole step flat," says band member Bill Gibson. "It was clear that he could not get the pitch of the song. So, I remember looking at our bass player, John Pierce. We looked, immediately looked at each other and went, 'Uh, oh.'"

Lewis told Blackstone he has good and bad days with his hearing; the disease doesn't just cause hearing loss, but hearing distortion.

After Lewis' worst night, the band canceled a tour, ending their time on the road together after nearly 40 years.

The group will release a new album new month, titled "Weather." There are only seven songs on it. But Lewis can no longer record or perform because of the disease.

The singer, 69, told Blackstone he had no intention of slowing down – until Meniere's made the decision for him. "All those shows. All those shows were canceled," Lewis said. "And I miss the guys. I miss the camaraderie, you know?"

To listen to Huey Lewis & The News perform "While We're Young," from their upcoming album "Weather," click on the player below:

