Huey Lewis cancels 2018 shows due to hearing loss

Huey Lewis and the News announced that they are canceling all of their 2018 performances because Lewis has lost most of his hearing. In a statement on Twitter, Lewis revealed that his hearing loss came on earlier this year.

"Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing," he wrote. "Although I can still hear a little, one on one and on the phone, I can't hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch." Lewis said that he's gotten several medical opinions and said, "The doctors believe I have Meniere's Disease and have agreed that I can't perform until I improve."

Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances. See attached note from Huey. pic.twitter.com/FbWqDlGwnR — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 13, 2018

He apologized to his fans and said he feels "horrible" about canceling the shows. He said he's going to use this time to focus on healing.

Meniere's disease affects the inner ear, causing vertigo-type symptoms. Ryan Adams also suffered from the illness but said adjusting onstage lights and his lifestyle helped him overcome the disease.