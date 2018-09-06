Howard Schultz, in his final interview as Starbucks chairman, says "perhaps" he'll run for office

In his final interview as Starbucks' chairman, Howard Schultz offered a few hints at what he's planning next. Speaking to "CBS This Morning" from Milan where the coffee chain just debuted their first Italian location, Schultz said he's considering public office.

"I'm thinking about a lot of things. I said publicly that perhaps one of them will be public office, but there's a lot of things I could do, perhaps to help the American people and help people who are not being served by this administration by not running for president. We'll have to see," Schultz said.

Schultz, who also served as the company's CEO, said he's just finished writing a book that will come out next year.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell asked Schultz whether America is ready for a change in light of an anonymous op-ed published by the New York Times Wednesday from a senior official who claims to be part of a "resistance" inside the Trump administration. The essay excoriates the president's "petty" behavior, lack of direction and "amorality."

"I think the American people are somewhat exhausted by some of the things that have happened over the last year and a half. And I think people are longing not only in the U.S. but around the world. I'm in Italy and I think it is a worldwide desire for truth, for civility, for decency, and I think the world is hungry for the idealism of America and America's standing in the world.…And as citizens, not only as politicians, as citizens and as parents, this is not a time for any of us to be a bystander, to be indifferent, but to make a difference and to be heard," Schultz said. "I've got great aspirations for what I can do in the future to try and help those people who are being left behind unfortunately in the United States of America."

The Italian roastery Starbucks debuted Thursday has been a long time dream of Schultz's. He called it a "dream come true" and a "fitting end" to his career with the company.

"I waited a long time. I've thought about this for so long," he said. "This is literally a milestone moment for the country and for me."