How to watch results for Tuesday's primaries

As coronavirus shutters American life as usual, four delegate-rich states will be voting in primaries Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Ohio and Illinois. In Ohio and Illinois, the states' governors have ordered all bars and restaurants to close for the time being, as they attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Ohio has also undergone some last-minute primary turmoil, when the governor filed a lawsuit to delay voting until June, was denied by a state judge — and then canceled Tuesday's primary anyway.

It's likely that concerns over the virus stifle turnout, with millions of Americans encouraged to stay home and directed to work from home. As the number of cases in the U.S. continues to climb and governors order the shutdown of restaurants, bars and other businesses, stocks plunged so drastically at the opening bell Monday that trading was temporarily halted. It's also unclear if there will be enough polling volunteers to handle the polling sites.

Polls close in Florida at 8 p.m. ET; in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. ET (if Ohio votes. It may not vote until June); in Illinois at 8 p.m. ET; and in Arizona at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch Tuesday election results

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

On Sunday night, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden hashed out how they would tackle coronavirus in a CNN/Univision debate.

Coronavirus took up much of the debate Sunday night. Biden emphasized the need for testing. The Trump administration has been widely criticized for a lack of testing.

"For those who in fact are exposed or likely to be exposed to the virus--and that means we have to do testing we have to get the testing kits up and ready--I would have the World Health Organization, take advantage of the test kits they have available to us, even though the president says a million or more are coming," Biden said. "Let's just get all the tests we can done as quickly as we can. Secondly, I would make sure that every state in the Union had at least 10 places where they HAVE drive-thru testing arrangements."

Biden also described how he would involve the U.S. military to provide more hospital beds, as fears grow about hospitals surpassing capacity. Sanders emphasized a need for listening to public health experts, and the need for Medicare for All to address fears Americans have about not being able to survive financially if they get sick.

"Firstly, we have got to do, whether or not on person it was to shut this president up right now because he is undermining the doctors and the scientists who are trying to help the American people," he said. "It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering with unfactual information, which is confusing the general public. I was telling the world what we need to do. And I'm glad that he has called a state of national emergency or what we have to do is move aggressively to make sure that every person in this country. Finally understands that when they get sick with the corona virus that they will, that all payments will be made that they don't have to worry about coming up with money for testing. They don't have to worry about coming up with money for treatment."