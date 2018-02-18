How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2018: Live stream, start time, latest odds

The NBA All-Star Game is back Sunday night and it returns with a new format. Instead of the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference, Team LeBron will face off against Team Stephen in Los Angeles. The league's most popular all-stars -- LeBron James and Stephen Curry -- picked a squad of five starters and seven reserves voted to the all-star game by fans and coaches.
While the contest isn't known for its defensive highlights, it should be scoring game. Last year, the West defeated the East 192-182.
"I'm just honored and blessed, that's all. It's a great and an amazing league, being able to play with so many great athletes and great players over this 14-year run and being a part of All-Star Sunday. I'll never take this moment for granted," James told reporters before the game Sunday.
Prior to Sunday's star-studded conclusion to All-Star Weekend, Saturday featured a flashy dunk contest, a three-point shootout and skills challenge as Utah Jazz' Donavan Mitchell, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Brooklyn Nets' Spender Dinwiddie won those contests, respectively. On Friday, Team World defeated Team USA in a high-scoring matchup 155-124 in the Rising Stars Challenge, filled with first and second year NBA players across the league.
How to watch NBA All-Star Game
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app
Odds
As tip-off approaches, Team LeBron is a 2.5 favorite to win Sunday evening's game.
All-Star Rosters
Team LeBron
Coach:
Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets
Starters:
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
Reserves:
Al Horford, Boston Celtics
Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Goran Dragic, Miami Heat
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
Team Stephen
Coach:
Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
Starters
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
*Fifth starter TBA*
Reserves
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder