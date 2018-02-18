How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2018: Live stream, start time, latest odds

The NBA All-Star Game is back Sunday night and it returns with a new format. Instead of the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference, Team LeBron will face off against Team Stephen in Los Angeles. The league's most popular all-stars -- LeBron James and Stephen Curry -- picked a squad of five starters and seven reserves voted to the all-star game by fans and coaches.

While the contest isn't known for its defensive highlights, it should be scoring game. Last year, the West defeated the East 192-182.

"I'm just honored and blessed, that's all. It's a great and an amazing league, being able to play with so many great athletes and great players over this 14-year run and being a part of All-Star Sunday. I'll never take this moment for granted," James told reporters before the game Sunday.

Prior to Sunday's star-studded conclusion to All-Star Weekend, Saturday featured a flashy dunk contest, a three-point shootout and skills challenge as Utah Jazz' Donavan Mitchell, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Brooklyn Nets' Spender Dinwiddie won those contests, respectively. On Friday, Team World defeated Team USA in a high-scoring matchup 155-124 in the Rising Stars Challenge, filled with first and second year NBA players across the league.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

Follow: CBS Sports GameTracker

Odds

As tip-off approaches, Team LeBron is a 2.5 favorite to win Sunday evening's game.

All-Star Rosters

Team LeBron

Coach:

Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets

Starters:

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Reserves:

Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Goran Dragic, Miami Heat

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Team Stephen

Coach:

Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

Starters

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

*Fifth starter TBA*

Reserves

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder