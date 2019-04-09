The 2019 Masters: How to watch, tee times and pairings for first round play
The 2019 Masters begins on Thursday morning with 87 of the world's best golfers battling it out over a four-day tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The tournament culminates on Sunday, April 14, where final round play will determine who's earned the right to wear the fabled green jacket.
There is no shortage of star power at this year's Masters tournament: Rory McIlroy, who has won the three other major championships but not a green jacket, is considered one of the favorites; Dustin Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, could prove formidable; three-time major winner and 25-year-old golf prodigy Jordan Spieth is hungry for a second green jacket; and last year's Masters champion Patrick Reed is looking to repeat. Previous Masters champions and veteran fan-favorites Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson and Jose Maria Olazabal will all be participating in the tournament, aiming to capture past glory.
How to watch the 2019 Masters Tournament
- What: The 2019 Masters Tournament
- When: April 11-14
- Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
- TV channels: ESPN (rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday) and CBS (rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday)
Live coverage on TV and online
- ESPN: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday
- CBS: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ET Saturday, and from 2 to 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. CBS' Jim Nantz hosts for the 32nd straight year.
- The full schedule for The Masters tournament can be found here.
- Live stream: Follow the updated leaderboard and extra video feeds on CBS Masters Live Stream and on the CBS Sports mobile app. You can watch the last two rounds of the Masters on CBS All Access – new customers can start a free trial.
- Online: Check CBS Sports for constant live updates.
Tee times and pairings
Here are pairings and tee times for some of the more popular players in the tournament this year, according to The Masters official website (all times EDT):
Group 4, 9:03 a.m..: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding
Group 5, 9:25 a.m.: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
Group 9, 9:58 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson
Group 11, 10:31 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland
Group 14, 11:04 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm
Group 15, 11:15 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith
Group 19, 11:59 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen
Group 22, 12:43 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula
Group 27, 1:38 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
Group 28, 1:49 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
Group 29, 2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka