The 2019 Masters: How to watch, tee times and pairings for first round play

The 2019 Masters begins on Thursday morning with 87 of the world's best golfers battling it out over a four-day tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The tournament culminates on Sunday, April 14, where final round play will determine who's earned the right to wear the fabled green jacket.

There is no shortage of star power at this year's Masters tournament: Rory McIlroy, who has won the three other major championships but not a green jacket, is considered one of the favorites; Dustin Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, could prove formidable; three-time major winner and 25-year-old golf prodigy Jordan Spieth is hungry for a second green jacket; and last year's Masters champion Patrick Reed is looking to repeat. Previous Masters champions and veteran fan-favorites Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson and Jose Maria Olazabal will all be participating in the tournament, aiming to capture past glory.

How to watch the 2019 Masters Tournament

What: The 2019 Masters Tournament



The 2019 Masters Tournament When: April 11-14



April 11-14 Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia



Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia TV channels: ESPN (rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday) and CBS

Tee times and pairings

Here are pairings and tee times for some of the more popular players in the tournament this year, according to The Masters official website (all times EDT):

Group 4, 9:03 a.m..: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

Group 5, 9:25 a.m.: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

Group 9, 9:58 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

Group 11, 10:31 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

Group 14, 11:04 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

Group 15, 11:15 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

Group 19, 11:59 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

Group 22, 12:43 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula

Group 27, 1:38 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

Group 28, 1:49 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

Group 29, 2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka