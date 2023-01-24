We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are various ways to secure the best life insurance policy for you and your loved ones. Getty Images

When it comes to financial products and services, it pays to do your research. Unlike some other purchases, it's vital that you make the right decision when taking out a mortgage, student loan or insurance policy. Tens of thousands of dollars (if not millions) are on the line. The reverberations of this choice can be felt for years and it can be the difference between being financially secure or not.

Life insurance, in particular, comes in various types and amounts. The corresponding cost also varies, depending on a series of factors. This insurance type can be used to protect your loved ones in the event of your death or it can be accessed while alive. Life insurance is beneficial (and, some financial advisors would argue, is mandatory) for a wide swath of the population.

With that context, it helps to understand exactly how to go about securing the best life insurance policy out there. Fortunately, there are reliable ways to obtain a policy that's both cost-effective and valuable. By familiarizing yourself with these steps you can improve your chances of getting the best life insurance for your needs.

If you're in the market for life insurance then start by getting a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

How to get the best life insurance

Everyone's financial circumstances are different - what may be "best" for one person may not be as advantageous for another and vice versa. With that being said, there are still some broadly applicable ways to get the best life insurance. Here are three:

Know your budget

This may seem obvious but when it comes to life insurance many applicants go into the process with only a coverage figure in mind. Yes, you may be able to qualify for a $1 million life insurance policy but can you afford the premiums? The cost of life insurance varies significantly and what you want and what you can pay for may not always be the same.

By knowing your budget and what you can and cannot afford you can build a life insurance plan that works best for you. Maybe you can afford a policy with a cash reserve, at which point a whole life insurance policy may be best. Or, maybe you can only afford a baseline policy. In this case, a cheaper term life insurance policy may suffice.

But first, understand how much you can pay each month. That will help you determine which policy is best both for you and your wallet.

Get a free price estimate now so you know exactly what it would cost.

Understand your goals

What do you really want a life insurance policy to accomplish? Is it just to have in case things go wrong or do you plan to eventually use the accumulated cash for something? Do you want a policy to be able to pay off your mortgage in the event of your death? What about the cost of education for your children?

These are not hypothetical questions. For many people, the answers to these questions will go a long way in determining what life insurance to purchase. For example, if you want to eventually be able to use the cash you've saved up in your policy then a whole life insurance policy may be best for you. Conversely, if you're looking for simple (and inexpensive) coverage that will expire when you no longer need it then a term life insurance plan could be best.

Understand your goals and what you're trying to accomplish first and then proceed from there.

Shop around for providers

Once you understand your goals and a have budget in mind you can comfortably start looking for a life insurance policy. But don't just take the first offer you receive. By shopping around and getting quotes from at least three different providers you can improve your chances of securing a low rate.

Just make sure to do an accurate comparison between companies. For example, if you're getting a quote for a 10-year term life insurance policy in the amount of $500,000 for a 50-year-old male make sure to get quotes from the other providers for the same term length, type, amount and personal characteristics. This will make it easier for you to choose the best insurance. It will also give you peace of mind by knowing that you did your homework to obtain the best price and policy on the market.

You can start by getting a free price quote online now or use the table below to compare some top providers on the market.

The bottom line

As mentioned above, what's "best" for one person isn't always the best for someone else. However, for the vast majority of people looking for life insurance, the above guidelines can help. So, if you want to find the best life insurance for you and your loved ones, first know what you can afford and then know what you're trying to accomplish. From there you can comfortably start shopping around for a policy for the highest amount and lowest price.

You can get a free price estimate here now.