How to fortify your retirement against a financial shock

If you've made careful plans to develop a retirement income portfolio that covers your expected living expenses and lasts the rest of your life, congratulate yourself!

Still, you're not yet finished with your retirement tasks. Common financial shocks can disrupt your careful plans, as recently determined by the Boston College Center for Retirement Research (CRR) in a brief titled "Will the Financial Fragility of Retirees Increase?"

The CRR brief analyzed two common retirement shocks: a drop in income due to widowhood and a spike in medical expenses. Both are serious but can be addressed with careful planning.

The CRR brief cites one study that found that roughly 80 percent of a typical retiree's budget consists of money spent on basic needs, including housing, health care, food, clothing and transportation. The rest of the budget consists of money spent on nonessentials, such as entertainment, gifts and other costs such as cable TV or a cellphone (although you could argue that a cellphone is a basic need in today's world).

These figures suggest that a typical retiree's household has a margin of about 20 percent of total income that could be reduced in the event of an unexpected shock. This margin could be less, however, for retirees who are single, live in lower-income households and rent or are still paying a mortgage.

Plan to take care of your spouse after you're gone

For married couples, it's almost certain that one spouse will die before the other. Often, it's the husband who dies first. Women typically outlive men by a few years, and men tend to marry women a few years younger than themselves, so it's not hard to imagine that a woman might face a five- to 10-year period of widowhood at the end of her life.

The CRR brief cites studies that estimate a widow needs about 75 percent to 79 percent of the income she and her spouse or partner had while they were both alive in order to maintain her standard of living as a widow.

But another study estimated that women who will become widowed over the next quarter-century will receive about 62 percent or less of the couple's income while both were alive, and one in four widows will receive 55 percent or less. Neither of these figures is close to the 75 percent to 79 percent estimated need. Clearly, widowhood represents a threat to the financial security of the surviving spouse.

Here are steps you can take to help protect your spouse after you pass away:

Protect yourself from medical shocks

The CRR brief cites another study indicating that declines in health were a clear predictor of financial hardship. Not only does spending on medical needs increase as people age, but other costs increase as well when retirees are less able to fend for themselves. These costs include money spent on home maintenance, food preparation and transportation.

Here are ways you can protect yourself against medical shocks:

Carefully select a Medicare supplement plan or Medicare Advantage plan

Keep some margin in your budget for living expenses, so that when your health declines, you can pay for medical plan deductibles, co-payments, and nonmedical costs that might increase.

Consider investing in a Health Savings Account

Develop a strategy to pay for high long-term care expenses

There's a lot to think about when planning a retirement that could last for 20 or 30 years. Clearly, it's worth spending the time it takes to prepare careful plans now to address these future shocks before they strike.