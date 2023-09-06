We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Investing in an IRA is an excellent way to save for retirement and take advantage of attractive tax benefits. While many IRA owners have a traditional or Roth IRA, another option worth considering is a gold IRA.

Gold IRAs operate the same as regular IRAs, but instead of investing in traditional assets like stocks and bonds, they hold gold and other precious metals. This allows investors to enjoy the benefits of gold investing, such as diversification, stable returns and protection against inflation.

If you already have a traditional or Roth IRA, you can roll your funds over into a gold IRA to take advantage of these benefits. It's a fairly straightforward process you can begin today.

How to convert your IRA to a gold IRA

Follow these steps to roll your current IRA funds into a gold IRA.

Choose a gold IRA custodian

The first step in converting your IRA to a gold IRA is to find a financial institution that specializes in precious metal IRAs. This custodian will be responsible for purchasing and storing gold on your behalf and ensuring your IRA complies with all applicable rules and regulations.

When choosing a custodian, look for one that is reputable, experienced and transparent in their fees and processes. They should be IRS-approved and have a solid track record and many positive customer reviews.

Open a self-directed gold IRA

Once you've found the right custodian, you'll need to open a self-directed IRA account with them. Some custodians require a minimum amount of money to get started, so make sure you have that available.

Transfer funds

The next step is to fund your gold IRA. This involves rolling over funds from your current IRA into the new IRA. You can do an indirect rollover, in which your current retirement account provider sends you your funds and you deposit them into your new account yourself. However, a direct rollover is easier and can help you avoid incurring taxes and penalties.

With a direct rollover, you complete a few forms and request that your current IRA provider transfer the funds to your new gold IRA custodian. Your custodian will guide you through this process and ensure it's done correctly.

Purchase gold and store it

After you've funded your gold IRA, it's time to purchase the gold itself. There are two types of gold you can invest in for a gold IRA: gold bars and coins and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of gold. Which is best for you depends on a variety of factors. A trusted financial advisor can help you decide.

Once you've decided which type of gold to buy, your custodian will help you purchase it. They will also store it in a secure location, like a bank vault or a private storage facility.

Monitor and rebalance your portfolio

Just like any other retirement investment, it's important to regularly monitor your gold IRA and periodically rebalance your portfolio. This means adjusting your asset allocation to ensure you're maintaining an appropriate level of diversification and risk management.

Your custodian can provide guidance on when and how to do this so your portfolio continues to meet your investment goals and objectives.

The bottom line

Converting your IRA to a gold IRA can be a smart move for investors looking to build a more stable and secure retirement portfolio. By following the steps outlined above and working with a reputable custodian, you can successfully convert your IRA to a gold IRA and take advantage of the unique benefits physical gold can offer for your investment strategy.