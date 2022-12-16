We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to financial products and services, it pays to do your research. It's not always easy to choose the best plan and provider. And while a wrong decision can be withstood for some products, for others, it's critically important to get right.

Life insurance is one of those products. While you can always adjust your life insurance coverage in the future, it may come at a cost. Depending on your changes, that cost may be exorbitant. The wrong choice when it comes to coverage or provider will also affect your loved ones and beneficiaries.

For these reasons, it's critical to obtain the right policy type for the right amount with the best life insurance company. Fortunately, there are tried-and-true ways to do all three.

How to choose the best life insurance company

If you're looking to find the best life insurance company then start with the following moves.

Shop around for providers

Just like you wouldn't buy the first car you see, you shouldn't buy life insurance immediately. That doesn't mean that the first offer you get isn't the best. But guarantee that it is by shopping around for life insurance providers.

Different providers offer different policies and different perks and costs. Explore them all before committing to any one provider. Get quotes from all. Just make sure to do an apples-to-apples comparison.

For example, if you're looking to quote a 10-year term life insurance policy in the amount of $250,000 then make sure to get a quote from a second and third provider for the same length, type and amount of coverage. This will help you get a more accurate assessment. And you'll have peace of mind knowing that you've thoroughly researched the landscape.

Know your budget

The term "best" is relative. What's best for your life insurance needs may not be the best for someone else's and vice versa. Accordingly, a life insurance policy that can fit your budget - even if it's not the most robust - may be the best for you at this stage of your life.

To get there you first need to know your budget. What can you comfortably afford and what would be out of your price range? By starting with a figure in your mind you can better find a life insurance company that works best for you.

Understand your goals

Life insurance - whether you're young and single or a senior and married - can serve many purposes and help you meet financial goals. Some policies, like whole life insurance, will even allow you to access a cash portion of the account to use while alive. But all of the options on the market will quickly become confusing if you don't first know what you're trying to achieve.

What exactly is your goal? Do you want a policy to pay be able to pay off debt while you're alive? Or do you simply want coverage in the event of your death? Do you want a $1 million policy to pay off a mortgage and any debt you leave to loved ones? Or are you a senior simply looking to cover end-of-life expenses?

Understand why you want a policy first. By knowing your goals you'll better be able to find the best company.

The bottom line

It's difficult to find the "best" of anything as that definition is relative to the individual. But if you're looking to secure a life insurance policy from the best company it helps to shop around, know your budget and understand your goals.