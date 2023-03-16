We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There is such a thing as "too much" when it comes to your high-yield savings account balance. EyeEm

High-yield savings accounts are great places to store your money. They're safer than investing in the stock market, you can withdraw your money easily if needed and you'll earn more interest than with a regular savings account. While traditional savings account interest rates currently hover around 0.33%, high-yield savings account rates can be 3.5% to 4.5% or higher. That means your money grows faster the longer it sits in your account.

But while it's always smart to save as much as you can, there is such a thing as "too much" when it comes to your savings account balance. So, how much should you keep in your high-yield savings account? We'll break it down for you below.

See how much more you could be earning with a high-yield account here now or use the table below to get started.

How much money should I put in a high-yield savings account?

There's no hard-and-fast rule about how much money you should keep in your high-yield savings account. Your target amount depends on your financial goals and budget. That said, there are two big things to keep in mind when calculating how much you should aim for.

Consider your needs and goals

High-yield savings accounts are great for two things in particular: Building an emergency fund and saving up for short-term goals, such as a vacation or a new car. How much you put aside for both depends on your situation.

For an emergency fund, experts suggest saving at least three to six months' worth of living expenses. This includes essentials such as housing, utilities, food, health care and transportation. For example, if your average monthly expenses are $3,000, you'd want to save at least $9,000 to $18,000.

If you can rely on a partner's income if you lose your job, you might get away with the lower end of that range. But it doesn't hurt to play it safe and aim higher. Putting aside more will give you extra breathing room to weather extended unemployment and any unforeseen major expenses, such as medical bills.

For short-term goals, how much you put aside depends on how much you've budgeted for the goal. Only you know how much you can afford to spend on something like a new car while still meeting your other financial goals, such as saving for retirement and paying down debt.

For other purposes, a different type of account might serve you better. For instance, if you want to make regular deposits and withdrawals to cover day-to-day expenses, you'll want a checking account since savings accounts often limit the number of monthly withdrawals you can make. For long-term goals like retirement, a 401(k) or IRA serves you better because you'll earn more interest in the long run.

Plus, diversifying your money across several different types of accounts can help you maximize your interest and minimize risk. A high-yield savings account is a great financial tool, but it shouldn't be the only one in your tool belt. If you're in the market for a high-yield savings account, explore your rates and options here or by using the table below.

Beware FDIC deposit limits

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits up to $250,000 per account per bank. If you deposit more than that, it won't be protected if the bank fails. You can get around this limit by holding multiple accounts at different FDIC-insured institutions. This way, all of the money you deposit will be safe in the event of bank failure.

That said, if you have more than $250,000 to put away, you may want to put some of it into a product that earns a higher interest rate. Your high-yield savings account should contain enough to cover a job loss or other unexpected expense, but anything above that could grow faster in a certificate of deposit (CD), money market account or the stock market. Weigh your short-term needs against your long-term ones to ensure your money works as hard for you as possible.

The bottom line

Savings are a fundamental part of any financial plan. Part of smart saving is knowing how much of your money to put where. Too little in your account means you might be unable to weather financial storms; too much means your money might not earn as much as it can. Carefully considering your needs and goals can help you strike the right balance when choosing a high-yield savings account and deciding how much to put in it.

Start your search for a high-yield savings account now or use the table below to see your options.