Gold's remarkable performance throughout 2024 — which was marked by numerous record-breaking price peaks — captured the attention of investors worldwide. This impressive trajectory, driven by a mix of global economic uncertainty and inflation concerns, helped to transform gold from a niche investment vehicle into a mainstream asset class. And even after some price moderation late in the year, gold continues to demonstrate resilience, with the latest uptick pushing it back over $2,700 per ounce.

That has led even more investors to weigh their gold investing options. While there are numerous ways to invest in gold, physical gold bars have emerged as a particularly appealing option, as their tangible nature provides a sense of security during uncertain times. The standardized weight and purity of gold bars, especially the popular 1-ounce options, also make them easily tradable and highly liquid assets, both of which are valuable benefits that appeal to many types of investors.

Still, the decision to invest in gold bars comes with considerations beyond the purchase price. While many investors focus on the spot price and dealer premiums that come with gold bar investing, other necessary costs, like insurance expenses, can impact the overall investment. Understanding the insurance costs is important if you plan to buy 1-ounce gold bars in 2025. So how much should you expect to pay to protect your precious metal investments this year?

How much does it cost to insure 1-ounce gold bars in 2025?

Insurance costs for gold bars can vary significantly, but will typically range from 1% to 2% of the total value annually. That means for a 1-ounce gold bar valued at about $2,700 currently, investors might expect to pay anywhere from $27 to $54 per year in insurance premiums. However, these costs can fluctuate based on other factors, like the insurance provider, the coverage level and specific risk factors associated with how and where the gold is stored.

The typical precious metals insurance policy will generally cover theft, damage and loss during storage or transport. However, many providers also offer tiered coverage options, with basic policies covering fundamental risks and premium plans including additional protections for items like natural disasters . The cost structure often reflects the security measures in place. For example, storing gold in a bank safety deposit box or professional vault typically results in lower premiums compared to home storage.

Professional storage facilities, on the other hand, usually include insurance costs as part of their service packages, which can make that option more cost-effective than securing individual coverage. That's because these facilities maintain sophisticated security systems and often provide better insurance rates through their institutional relationships with insurance providers.

Gold price fluctuations can also impact insurance premiums. As gold's value rises, so does the cost to insure it, since premiums are based on the current market value. Consequently, the insurance expense for a single 1-ounce gold bar worth $2,700 now could increase over time as the price ticks upward. That underscores the importance of factoring insurance into your overall investment strategy.

How to lower the cost of investing in 1-ounce gold bars now

If you want to keep the cost down when investing in precious metals, there are several strategies you can employ to minimize the overall costs, including insurance expenses. One approach is to bundle the storage and insurance for your gold bars through a reputable precious metals depository, as these depositories tend to offer competitive rates due to their economies of scale. It varies, but these facilities typically charge annual fees of about 0.5% of the metal's value on average, which includes both storage and insurance coverage.

Another cost-saving strategy involves purchasing gold bars through dealers who offer free shipping and insurance during transit. While this doesn't address long-term storage insurance needs, it eliminates one component of the investment cost. Some dealers also partner with storage facilities and insurance providers to offer package deals that can reduce overall expenses.

To keep the costs in check, it may also help to consider the relationship between premium over spot price and bar size. While 1-ounce bars are popular, buying larger bars can sometimes result in lower premiums per ounce. The savings on premium costs could offset insurance expenses, though you should weigh this against your need for flexibility in selling smaller portions of your investment.

The bottom line

Investing in 1-ounce gold bars is an accessible and appealing way to gain exposure to the enduring value of physical gold. While the upfront costs, including premiums and storage fees, are well-known to most investors, the cost of insuring these assets is an equally important consideration. In 2025, insurance costs for 1-ounce gold bars generally range from 1% to 2% of the insured value annually, with variations depending on storage methods and policy specifics.

There are ways to cut down on the overall costs, though. Carefully selecting your storage solutions, leveraging institutional relationships and optimizing your purchase decisions make it possible to effectively manage the additional costs associated with physical gold ownership. And by understanding and planning for these expenses, you can ensure that your investment in gold bars remains a reliable and rewarding part of your financial portfolio.