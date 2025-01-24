We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Savers can earn hundreds and even thousands of dollars with the right long-term CD account. Getty Images

If you were looking for a simple and effective way to earn more interest on your money anytime between 2022 and 2025, you likely didn't have to look very far. Thanks to a surge in inflation and a spike in interest rates, returns on high-yield savings and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts surged. This made it relatively simple to earn thousands of dollars worth of interest, just by moving a portion of your savings into one of these high-rate accounts. And, if you did so by moving your money into a long-term CD, in particular, you earned those elevated rates for 18 months or longer.

But the interest rate climate at the start of 2025 is markedly different than what it was at the start of 2024. Inflation is significantly lower than it was in recent years (even if it's ticked up a bit in recent months) and the Fed just issued three consecutive rate cuts. This leads some prospective CD account holders to contemplate the worth of a long-term CD, particularly if they have to leave their money untouched for an extended period.

To better determine the value of a long-term CD now, then, it helps to know what you can potentially earn by opening one of these accounts in 2025. Below, we'll do the math.

See how much more you could be earning with a top CD here today.

How much can you earn with a long-term CD in 2025?

The amount of money you can earn with a CD is determined by three factors: the initial deposit amount, the interest rate you opened the account with and the term (or length) of the CD. And while rates on short-term CDs are technically higher than most long-term ones right now, the long-term ones will ultimately lead to better returns, even in today's cooler CD rate climate.

Here's how much you can expect to earn with a long-term CD if opened now, tied to readily available rates and terms (and assuming no early withdrawal penalties or fees):

$1,000 deposit

18-month CD at 4.16%: $63.04 for a total of $1,063.04 upon maturity

$63.04 for a total of $1,063.04 upon 2-year CD at 4.15%: $84.72 for a total of $1,084.72 upon maturity

$84.72 for a total of $1,084.72 upon maturity 3-year CD at 4.15%: $129.74 for a total of $1,129.74 upon maturity

$129.74 for a total of $1,129.74 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.25%: $231.35 for a total of $1,231.35 upon maturity

$231.35 for a total of $1,231.35 upon maturity 10-year CD at 3.40%: $397.03 for a total of $1,397.03 upon maturity

Get started with a long-term CD now.

$5,000 deposit

18-month CD at 4.16%: $315.22 for a total of $5,315.22 upon maturity

$315.22 for a total of $5,315.22 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.15%: $423.61 for a total of $5,423.61 upon maturity

$423.61 for a total of $5,423.61 upon maturity 3-year CD at 4.15%: $648.69 for a total of $5,648.69 upon maturity

$648.69 for a total of $5,648.69 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.25%: $1,156.73 for a total of $6,156.73 upon maturity

$1,156.73 for a total of $6,156.73 upon maturity 10-year CD at 3.40%: $1,985.14 for a total of $6,985.14 upon maturity

$10,000 deposit

18-month CD at 4.16%: $630.45 for a total of $10,630.45 upon maturity

$630.45 for a total of $10,630.45 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.15%: $847.22 for a total of $10,847.22 upon maturity

$847.22 for a total of $10,847.22 upon maturity 3-year CD at 4.15%: $1,297.38 for a total of $11,297.38 upon maturity

$1,297.38 for a total of $11,297.38 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.25%: $2,313.47 for a total of $12,313.47 upon maturity

$2,313.47 for a total of $12,313.47 upon maturity 10-year CD at 3.40%: $3,970.29 for a total of $13,970.29 upon maturity

$15,000 deposit

18-month CD at 4.16%: $945.67 for a total of $15,945.67 upon maturity

$945.67 for a total of $15,945.67 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.15%: $1,270.83 for a total of $16,270.83 upon maturity

$1,270.83 for a total of $16,270.83 upon maturity 3-year CD at 4.15%: $1,946.07 for a total of $16,946.07 upon maturity

$1,946.07 for a total of $16,946.07 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.25%: $3,470.20 for a total of $18,470.20 upon maturity

$3,470.20 for a total of $18,470.20 upon maturity 10-year CD at 3.40%: $5,955.43 for a total of $20,955.43 upon maturity

$20,000 deposit

18-month CD at 4.16%: $1,260.89 for a total of $21,260.89 upon maturity

$1,260.89 for a total of $21,260.89 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.15% : $1,694.45 for a total of $21,694.45 upon maturity

: $1,694.45 for a total of $21,694.45 upon maturity 3-year CD at 4.15%: $2,594.76 for a total of $22,594.76 upon maturity

$2,594.76 for a total of $22,594.76 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.25%: $4,626.93 for a total of $24,626.93 upon maturity

$4,626.93 for a total of $24,626.93 upon maturity 10-year CD at 3.40%: $7,940.58 for a total of $27,940.58 upon maturity

The bottom line

As illustrated, savers can still earn a significant return on their money with a long-term CD if opened now, at the start of 2025. The key is finding the right deposit amount, rate and term for your financial situation. And don't forget that CD interest earned will come with tax considerations that should be accounted for whenever calculating future earnings.

Have more long-term CD questions? Learn more about your current options here.