You don't have to clean your finances up on your own — a debt relief service could help. Stephen Swintek/Getty Images

Spring is just around the corner, and soon, many people will open their windows, turn on some music and clean areas of their homes they may not have looked at over the last few months. But spring isn't just a perfect time to deep clean your home; it's a good time to clean up your financials, too.

A financial spring cleaning can help you set the stage for a more successful 2024. And, if part of that process includes addressing high-interest debt, you may want to consider using a debt relief service. In many ways, taking advantage of a debt relief service could be like having an expert who can guide you through the financial spring cleaning process. Here's how.

How debt relief services can help with financial spring cleaning

There are several ways a debt relief service can make your financial spring cleaning an easier process, including:

They can help you assess your financial position

The first task at hand when you enroll in a debt relief service is typically to have a conversation with an expert about your debts, your other financial obligations and your income. This conversation will give you insight into:

Your debt : You may learn how much money you owe, your average interest rate

: You may learn how much money you owe, your Your budget : A budget assessment means you'll learn more about where you spend your money and how you may be able to cut expenses to free up cash and get out of debt faster

: A budget assessment means you'll learn more about where you spend your money and how you may be able to cut expenses to free up cash and Your income: By the end of your initial consultation, you may have a better understanding of your income sources and how it compares to your total expenses.

They can help you reduce your monthly payment obligations

Credit card debt can be expensive, and that's especially true in today's high-rate environment. However, the most effective debt relief services are typically able to help you achieve freedom from debt while making lower monthly payments.

They can expedite the process of getting you out of debt

Depending on how much money you owe, it can take years or decades to pay off credit card debt if you're making only minimum payments. But some debt relief services can help their customers achieve debt freedom in 24 to 48 months.

They can save you money

Debt relief services aren't just focused on getting you out of debt quickly. They can also help you save money in the process.

How that works depends on the type of debt relief service you enroll in.

The bottom line

It's time for a financial spring cleaning — and a debt relief program may be able to help. That's especially true if you have a significant amount of credit card or other high-rate debt to clean up. If that's the case for you, consider reaching out to a debt relief expert for help today.